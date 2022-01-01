The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact will not be tabled in the House on Wednesday.

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal have agreed to that regard following their meeting at Baluwatar, according to a Baluwatar source.

Dahal briefed PM Deuba about the decision of Maoist parliamentary party meeting held Wednesday morning to quit the government if the government forcibly tries to ratify the MCC Compact without amendment, and opined that the government should talk further with America on the issue, according to the source.

Dahal advised Deuba to ratify the MCC Compact only after the election pointing that CPN-UML also seems to be in a mood to oppose the MCC now.

Deuba agreed to not table the MCC Compact in the House meeting today after talking with Dahal. The ruling coalition will hold a meeting on Thursday for additional discussion about the MCC.