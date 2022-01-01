Maoist Center to quit government if MCC is ratified 'forcibly'

Ruling CPN (Maoist Center) has warned it will quit the government if it tries to forcibly ratify the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact.

The parliamentary party meeting held Wednesday morning has reiterated that the MCC Compact cannot be ratified without amendment and decided to quit the government if the government tries to pass it forcibly, according to Maoist lawmaker Durga Kumari BK.

Maoist Center Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has left for Baluwatar to meet Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba immediately after the meeting.

Chief Whip of Maoist Center Dev Gurung told Setopati that the ruling coalition will unravel if the government tables the MCC Compact in the House without consensus in the coalition. "This is a colition government of five parties. The alliance will break if Nepali Congress tables it without consensus in the alliance. We will not stay in the government after the alliance unravels," Gurung added.

Dahal had also held discussion about the MCC Compact with party leaders at his residence in Khumaltar Tuesday night. Some leaders advised that the party should instead talk with CPN-UML which is also opposing the MCC now.

Some leaders also opposed the deal reached by Dahal and CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal with PM Deuba to boycott the House proceedings and allow ratification of the MCC Compact through the majority of those present on the floor.

They pointed that the recent general convention of the party had decided that the MCC Comapct should not be ratified without amendment and doing so without amendment will violate that decision.

The second largest party in the ruling coalition has not been able to take a decision on the issue of MCC due to different positions of Maoist leaders.

Sister organizations of the party have been protesting on the streets against the MCC today due to that.