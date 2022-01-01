UML to continue House obstruction

CPN-UML will continue House obstruction even on Wednesday.

The main opposition party will also boycott the meeting of business advisory committee called by Speaker Agni Sapkota before the House meeting to discuss about the schedule and agenda of the House meeting.

UML member in the business advisory committee Krishna Bhakta Pokharel told Setopati that the party cannot attend the meeting called by Speaker Sapkota when it is agitating against him.

The main opposition party has been obstructing the House protesting against Speaker Spakota for not implementing the party's decision to expel 14 lawmakers of the then Khanal-Nepal faction of the party by publishing a notice to that regard.

It has been boycotting all the all-party meetings called by Speaker Sapkota and even Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba demanding that Sapkota should either expel those 14 lawmakers or resign over that decision.