Supporters and opponents of MCC cannot stay in same government: Bhattarai

Federal Council Chairman of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Baburam Bhattarai has challenged the parties in the ruling coalition that oppose the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact to quit the government.

Bhattarai—whose party is also in the ruling coalition along with Nepali Congerss, CPN (Maoist Center), CPN (Unified Socialist) and Rashtriya Janamorcha—has taken to the social media and commented that those supporting and opposing the MCC Compact cannot stay together in the same government.

"Supporters and opponents of the MCC cannot stay in the same alliance/government if it is made an issue of foreign policy, state system and development policy instead of an issue of grant for development," Bhattarai posted on the social media Tuesday night.

He has opined that one cannot have a cake and eat it pointing that the parties cannot reap the rewards staying in the government and then act holier than thou in the public.

NC that leads the government and JSP are in favor of the MCC Compact while Maoist Center and Unified Socialist say it should not be ratified without amendment. Janamorcha, which has just one lawmaker, is against the MCC.

The government is preparing to table the MCC Compact in the House meeting today but it has not been included in the probable schedule published for House proceedings today.

Speaker Agni Sapkota has called meeting of the business advisory committee before the House meeting to discuss about the MCC Compact and other issues.