MCC will be tabled in House tomorrow: PM Deuba

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba has said the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact will be tabled in the House on Wednesday.

Addressing the parliamentary party meeting of ruling Nepali Congress (NC) in Baneshwore on Tuesday Deuba, who is also the parliamentary party leader, revealed that he has already talked with Speaker Agni Sapkota on the issue.

"I have held consultation with speaker today. I am confident after the consultation with him that the MCC Compact will be tabled in the House meeting tomorrow," NC lawmaker Gagan Thapa quoted Deuba as telling the meeting.

Deuba also told the meeting that the main opposition CPN-UML will also support the MCC Compact as the then KP Sharma Oli government had also registered the Compact in the House. He claimed that the comments of UML Chief Whip Bishal Bhattarai that there is conspiracy to pass the MCC, which was registred in the House by his own party chairman, is baffling.

The Oli government had registered the MCC Compact in the House in June 2019. "NC President Deuba believes that they will not take one decision while in the government and another when outside," Thapa revealed.

Deuba claimed that CPN (Maoist Center) and CPN (Unified Socialist)—that were together in the Oli-led government of CPN that included current UML, Maoist Center and Unified Socialist—will also support ratification of the MCC Compact.

PM Deuba held discussion with CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal about the MCC Compact in the morning before the NC parliamentary party meeting.