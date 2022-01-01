PM Deuba discusses MCC with Dahal and Nepal

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba has held discussion with CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal about the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact on Tuesday.

The three top leaders of the ruling coalition talked about how to move the MCC Compact forward at Baluwatar Tuesday morning. PM Deuba wants to table the MCC Compact in the House meeting on Wednesday but Dahal and Nepal have been urging him to wait for some time.

The leaders also talked about the impeachment motion registered by the ruling coalition against Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana on Sunday.

Speaker Agni Sapkota called an all-party meeting to discuss the impeachment motion, MCC Compact and other issues on Monday. Speaking after the meeting he said that he will not stop tabling of the MCC Compact in the House if there is consensus among the parties pointing that he is in the role of an umpire.

CPN-UML boycotted the meting though. The main opposition party has been obstructing the House protesting against Speaker Spakota for not implementing the party's decision to expel 14 lawmakers of the then Khanal-Nepal faction of the party by publishing a notice to that regard.

It has been boycotting all the all-party meetings called by Speaker Sapkota and even PM Deuba demanding that Sapkota should either expel those 14 lawmakers or resign over that decision.