I won't block MCC if there is consensus among parties: Speaker says after all-party meeting

Speaker Agni Sapkota has said he will not stop tabling of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact in the House if there is consensus among the parties.

Speaking after the all-party meeting he convened on Monday, he said he is in the role of an umpire and will not block the proposal brought by the government after consensus among the parties.

He added that he listened to the positions of the parties put on Monday as a neutral and said the process will move forward once the House resumes.

CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal and CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal also spoke about the MCC, according to Chief Whip of Unified Socialist Jeevan Ram Shrestha who also attended the meeting. "We talked about moving forward forging consensus in today's meeting. Dahal and Nepal said they have their own positions but they are for holding discussion," Shrestha told Setopati.

He added that environment has been created to move the MCC Compact forward in the House even though no conclusion has been reached.

CPN-UML boycotted the meeting. The main opposition party has been obstructing the House protesting against Speaker Spakota for not implementing the party's decision to expel 14 lawmakers of the then Khanal-Nepal faction of the party by publishing a notice to that regard.

It has been boycotting all the all-party meetings called by Speaker Sapkota and even Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba demanding that Sapkota should either expel those 14 lawmakers or resign over that decision.