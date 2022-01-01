UML to boycott all-party meeting called by Speaker Sapkota

CPN-UML will boycott the all-party meeting called by Speaker Agni Sapkota for later Monday.

The main opposition party has been obstructing the House protesting against Speaker Spakota for not implementing the party's decision to expel 14 lawmakers of the then Khanal-Nepal faction of the party by publishing a notice to that regard.

It has been boycotting all the all-party meetings called by Speaker Sapkota and even Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba demanding that Sapkota should either expel those 14 lawmakers or resign over that decision.

"The all-party meeting is said to discuss contemporary politics and impeachment. We will not attend the meeting," UML Chief Whip Bishal Bhattarai told Setopati.

The all-party meeting has been called for two Monday afternoon.

A total of 98 ruling lawmakers registered an impeachment motion against Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana on Sunday.

The House of Representatives (HoR) meeting called for Sunday has also been postponed for Wednesday on UML's request. The ruling coalition plans to table the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact in the House on Wednesday.

Speaker Sapkota has called the all-party meeting to discuss the impeachment motion, MCC Compact and other issues.