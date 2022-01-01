Speaker Sapkota calls all-party meeting Monday

Speaker Agni Sapkota has called all-party meeting for Monday.

The all-party meeting has been called for two Monday afternoon, according to Sapkota's press coordinator Sridhar Neupane.

A total of 98 ruling lawmakers registered the impeachment motion against CJ Rana on Sunday.

The House of Representatives (HoR) meeting called for Sunday has also been postponed for Wednesday.

The main opposition CPN-UML had requested for postponement of the meeting a few days back pointing that it has party programs scheduled for the day.