Machinations to break ruling coalition over MCC: Dahal

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has accused of machinations to break the ruling coalition over the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact.

Addressing a program organized at the party headquarters Paris Danda on Sunday to mark the anniversary of the Maoist rebellion Dahal pointed that the coalition has been formed to strengthen the Constitution, democratic republic and nationalism, and will not fall apart.

"This coalition was not formed as a quid pro quo or on the basis of project agreement signed with any country. This coalition should move forward on the values that we have built it on," Dahal stressed. "The defeated regressive lots (CPN-UML) are not staying idly. Many powers inside the country and outside are actively instigating them. There are many machinations to break the alliance, topple the government and sabotage the election."

He claimed that a power and class has been trying to defame the Maoist revolution. "I sat with prime minister (Sher Bahadur Deuba) and Madhav Kumar Nepal only yesterday. We talked about reports claiming that Dahal got the House meeting postponed by instructing speaker against the wishes of PM," Dahal stated. "PM has asked me to tell the people that he asked for postponement of the House meeting."

Dahal also appealed to all those leaders and cadres who have quit the Maoist party to come together by reviewing their respective weaknesses and failings.