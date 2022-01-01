Oli rebuffs Dahal's call for decision on MCC, points government has majority to pass it

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has challenged CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal to get the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact ratified pointing that the latter had promised to get it passed to remove Oli from premiership.

Dahal phoned Oli Thursday evening and urged him to take a decision on the MCC. Oli in response said that it is the government's responsibility to get it passed.

"You all said you will pass the MCC to remove me. You then also sought time to pass it. You have majority. It is not necessary to ask me about this," a UML leader quoted Oli as telling Dahal.

The leader claimed that Dahal wants the ruling coalition to continue and also get the MCC passed but with UML's support and not his. "He may be thinking that he can go to the election slamming UML after it gets the MCC passed. He cannot have his cake and eat it," the UML leader stated.

UML leader Bishnu Rijal has even posted on the social media about Dahal's phone conversation with Oli about the MCC and pointed that the ruling coalition which has a majority in the House with 165 seats should first take a decision on the MCC Compact and get it passed.

US Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu earlier on Thursday phoned Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba, Oli and Dahal and warned that the American government will review its ties with Nepal if the MCC Compact is not passed by February end.

Dahal phoned Oli after that and urged the main opposition leader to take a decision on MCC.