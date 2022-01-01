NC cannot ally with Maoist Center in local election: Koirala tells Dahal

Nepali Congress (NC) leader Shekhar Koirala has met CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal at the latter's residence on Thursday.

The two leaders talked about the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact, alliance in the upcoming local election and other issues, according to NC leader Amresh Kumar Singh.

Singh claimed that Koirala told Dahal that NC cannot form alliance in the local election. "Dahal asked for help by allying in the local election. But Koirala said that he is not for alliance in the local election at any cost," Singh revealed.

He added that Koirala pointed that NC will not gain anything by allying with Maoist Center.

Koirala also urged Dahal to forge national consensus on MCC. "Take initiative to end House obstruction forging national consensus. MCC should be decided from there," Singh quoted Koirala as telling Dahal.

Koirala had also met CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma at the latter's residence in Balkot two days back.