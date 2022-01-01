Nepal meets Dahal at Khumaltar

CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal has met CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal at the latter's residence in Khumaltar on Wednesday.

The two are said to have discussed the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact and other contemporary issues during the meeting.

The ruling coalition is currently divided on the issue of MCC with Nepali Congress (NC) putting pressure to table the MCC in the House and the two parties insisting it should not be passed without amendment.

The House meeting scheduled for Wednesday has been called off reportedly on request of Maoist Center due to uncertainty about the MCC Compact.