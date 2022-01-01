The government has decided to hold local election on May 13.

"Decision has been taken to hold local election on May 13," a minister confirmed with Setopati after the Cabinet meeting on Monday.

The last local election was held in three stages but the next one will be held in a single stage.

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba had urged Election Commission office-bearers to start preparations saying the election will be held on May 18 during their discussion at Balwuatar on February 1.

He also held discussion with CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli and CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal about the local election and the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact on Sunday.

The main opposition UML has been demanding that the local election be held by May. Maoist Center and CPN (Unififed Socialist) initially tried to delay the local election by at least six months pointing that it can be held six months later in accordance to the Constitution.

But the ruling coalition eventually decided to hold local election by May with many in ruling Nepali Congress (NC) slamming the efforts to delay the local election.