Deuba picks Prakash Sharan Mahat as NC spokesperson

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has picked central member Prakash Sharan Mahat as party spokesperson.

Mahat was nominated central member by Deuba after the latter lost the election for general secretary from the Deuba panel in the recent general convention. Deuba has now picked Mahat as spokesperson from among the central members, according to a party source.

Mahat was joint general secretary before the general convention and succeeds Bishwa Prakash Sharma, who is now general secretary, as the party spokesperson.