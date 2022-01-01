MCC can't be passed as it is: Maoist Center tells PM Deuba

CPN (Maoist Center) has told Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba that the the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact cannot be endorsed as it is.

PM Deuba phoned Maoist Center Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and leader Narayan Kaji Shrestha Sunday morning and proposed to pass the MCC as soon as possible, according to a Maoist source.

"This is not something that can be done by talking this afternoon or evening when the party's position is clear. We are clear on this," a Maoist leader quoted the party leaders as telling Deuba over the phone. "There is no chance of fraudulence. Leaders told him we are not ready to pass it as it is."

Deuba repeatedly asked the Maoist leaders whether that is their final position on the issue during the conversation.

The source claimed that Maoist Center also took exception to revelation of the letter written jointly by Deuba and Dahal to the MCC.

PM Deuba, meanwhile, has summoned Dahal to Baluwatar Sunday itself to discuss about the MCC. Deuba has also called CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli at around the same time.