Oli to return to Baluwatar after almost 7 months

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli will go to Baluwatar to meet Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba on Sunday almost seven months after leaving the PM's residence.

He is scheduled to discuss local election, the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) and other political issues with PM Deuba during the meeting, according to a source with Oli's secretariat.

PM Deuba is trying to get the MCC Compact ratified by the House but he has yet to forge consensus inside the ruling coalition.

This is the first time Oli is returning to Baluwatar after serving as PM. He had been boycotting the all-party meetings called by Deuba since the latter succeded him.

Deuba himself had gone to Balkot to meet Oli on January 8 to urge the main opposition leader to end the House obstruction but UML has been continuing the obstruction.