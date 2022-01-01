CPN-UML Deputy General Secretary Pradeep Gyawali has said it is up to the government to endorse the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact or not.

In a video interview with Setopati, Gyawali pointed that the coalition government has clear majority and opined that the MCC will not pass if only UML were to try for that.

He blamed CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal for keeping the MCC stuck and stated that it should be brought to the House and lawmakers be allowed to take a decision on that.

"The current coalition was in power when the MCC was signed. They have formed a task force and are debating whether it is right or not five years on. It is the current coalition that has divided it so much and especially Maoist Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal," Gyawali added. "He has always played a double role on the issue. He talked about passing it when meeting American representatives and he has been saying it cannot be passed when coming outside."

He opined that issues like the MCC should not be made a fodder for internal politics and the government should move it forward. "It has been made a sort of geopolitical issue now which will be unfortunate on the long run," he pointed. "We ahould look at the relation with America with a frame of two countries (sic). Coalition partners are trying to make it a center of geopolitical stress."

He argued that the main opposition party has not forged a new position on the issue. "First, it is still not sure whether it will come to the House or not. Former speaker (Krishna Bahadur Mahara) and current one (Agni Sapkota) stopped it from moving forward even yesterday. There is uncertainty about what he will do now."

He conceded that the speakers coming from Maoist Center and UML were together in ruling CPN then. "There were some limitations of being in the same party. We said it should be resolved by holding discussion in the party. We did not go to the people saying speaker did not cooperate in the government's business," he elaborated.

He reiterated that UML tried to pass the MCC even though it was not in the government when it was signed deeming that there should be continuity of government consent and policy on such projects. "Speaker and a few leaders inside the party created obstruction then. It could not be moved as a result. We are not in responsibility now. I, therefore, don’t feel role of UML should be sought in it."

He reminded that the pary has provided four alternatives to end House obstruction. "The first is the notice about action taken by us (against the then Khanal-Nepal faction of UML) should be published. The second is he (Speaker Sapkota) should apologize saying he committed mistake. Third, he should pave the way. The fourth is telling the Supreme Court to give a verdict soon. The court afterall is doing as they say," he stated. "They are keeping meetings if it suits them and not if it does not. We will not allow operation of House if one out of these four is not met."

He claimed that the government has agreed to hold local election in May only due to the stance and pressure of UML and pointed that the coalition tried to delay the election citing loopholes in the Constitution.