NC to review government's work

Ruling Nepali Congress (NC) will review the government's performance.

NC General Secretary Bishwa Prakash Sharma said that the party's central working committee will review government's works. "The working committee will tell the government to increase pace of work. Government's performance will also be reviewed," Sharma stated.

He added that the party will draw the government's attention to issues that are directly related to the people. He revealed that the party will also remind the government to continue the vaccination campaign as a mega campaign.

He stressed that the working committee meeting will also work toward making all the levels of the party well-managed, and form party departments.