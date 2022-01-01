Ruling coalition will not fall apart: Nepal

CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal has claimed that the ruling coalition will not fall apart.

Addressing a blood donation program oragnzied by the party's student wing on Wednesday, Nepal stated that the alliance will alst long.

He revealed that he talked with Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal at Baluwatar earlier on Wednesday and claimed there is no problem in the alliance.

"Some may wish to break the coalition but that will not be fulfilled. There are different news reports about the coalition but there is no truth in that," he stressed.

He pointed that the parties had allied for the recent National Assembly election and added that the parties will continue to ally even in the coming days.