Deuba, Dahal meet at Baluwatar

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal held discussion at Baluwatar on Wednesday.

Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand and Minister for Communication and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki were also present in the meeting where the leaders discussed local election, the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact and other issues, according to a Baluwatar source.

PM Deuba has already told the Election Commission that he will announce local election on May 18 through the next Cabinet meeting.

The coalition parties have also agreed to table the MCC in the House even though they are yet to agree whether to endorse it or not.