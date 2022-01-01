Be prepared for local election on May 18: PM Deuba

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba has instructed party leaders to prepare for local election which, he says, will be held in third week of May.

He told Nepali Congress (NC) provincial office-bearers from Bagmati so when they reached to meet him on Monday.

He told the party leaders that the government is holding consultation with the Election Commission to hold local election before May 19 and asked them to prepare for the same.

"We are preparing to hold local election on May 18. You all also start preparation from your places," General Secretary of Bagmati NC Raju Shrestha quoted Deuba as telling them.

Shrestha added that PM Deuba said the election date will be announced after consulting all the stakeholders.

The recent meeting of the ruling coalition had agreed to hold local election by May.