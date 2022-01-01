The government is preparing to hold local election by May.

It has started informal consultation about the local election with the Election Commission which in turn has advised that the law about local election need not be amended if it were held before May 19. "The Election Commission says the law will have to be amended if it were held after May 19 and it will not agree on that," a minister told Setopati.

The minister added that the government may fix the election date today itself after holding discussion with the Election Commission.

The government has already asked the Election Commission to gather facts to establish that the law need not be amended if the local electionwere held before May 19.

Some legal experts had advised the government to amend the local election act to bring it in line with the Constitution. The recent meeting of the ruling coalition had also agreed to hold local election by May but only after amending the act.