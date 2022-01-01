Ruling coalition advises government to hold local election by May

The ruling coalition has advised the government to hold local election by May.

The meeting of coalition held for the second time on Saturday has advised Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba to hold local election by May, according to Government Spokesperson and Minister for Communication and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki.

The meeting has also asked the government to make necessary preparations if the election laws contradicting with the Constitution have to be amended. "Te government will now announce the election date after consuting with the Election Commission," Karki said.

He added that the decision about whether to hold election on a single day or hold it in multiple stages will be decided after consuting with the Election Commission.

The coalition especially CPN (Maoist Center) and CPN (Unified Socialist) wanted to push the local election to the end of year or even the next year amending the act related to local election pointing that it contradicts with the Constitution.

The main opposition CPN-UML has been saying that the local election should not be delayed and most in the Nepali Congress (NC) including even leaders from the faction of NC President Deuba are saying the local election should not be delayed.