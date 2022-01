Gyan Chandra Acharya has been appointed Nepal's ambassador for Britain.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has appointed Acharya on Friday on recommendation of the Cabinet.

Spokesperson at the President's Office Sagar Acharya informed about the appointment issuing a statement on Friday.

The government on October 28, 2021 had recommended Shankar Sharma as envoy for India, Sridhar Khatri for America and Acharya for Britain.