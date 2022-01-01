Deuba talks with Dahal, Nepal at Baluwatar

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba has met after CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal on Friday.

The three leaders of the ruling coalition talked about contemporary poltics during the meeting at Baluwatar Friday morning, according to a Baluwatar source.

The coalition especially CPN (Maoist Center) and CPN (Unified Socialist) want to push the local election to the end of year or even the next year amending the act related to local election pointing that it contradicts with the Constitution.

The main opposition CPN-UML has been saying that the local election should not be delayed and most in the Nepali Congress (NC) including even leaders from the faction of NC President Deuba are saying the local election should not be delayed.