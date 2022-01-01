PM Deuba meets President Bhandari

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba has met President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Thursday.

He met President Bhandari at the Shital Niwas from three to four in th afternoon, according to PM Deuba's secretariat which did not elaborate what the two leaders discussed.

"They talked for one hour. It was a regular meeting," the secretariat source added.

The politics has recently been heated due to the local election. The ruling coalition is looking to push the local election to the end of year or even the next year, on insistence of CPN (Maoist Center) and CPN (Unified Socialist), amending the act related to local election pointing that it contradicts with the Constitution.

The main opposition CPN-UML has been saying that the local election should not be delayed and most in the Nepali Congress (NC) including even leaders from the faction of NC President Deuba are saying the local election should not be delayed.