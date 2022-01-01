Maoist general secretary aspirants Pun, Sharma hold discussion

Aspirants for general secretary of CPN (Maoist Center) Barsha Man Pun and Janardan Sharma have met.

The party had unanimously picked central committee through the general convention on January 2. The first central committee meeting the next day had then unanimously reelected Pushpa Kamal Dahal as the chairman.

The central committee meeting will elect office-bearers including general secretary. Central committee meeting was not held while Pun was in China and the party is planning to hold it on February 10.

Speaking with reporters at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) Monday night upon his arrival following treatment in China, Pun stated that his claim for general secretary is obvious as he has worked as secretary earlier.

Fellow aspirant Sharma reached Pun's residence for a courtesy call on Wednesday and discussed about picking office-bearers including general secretary, according to a leader privy to their conversation.

Sharma had reportedly put pressure on Dahal to make him general secretary at the time of general convention itself but Dahal had pointed that another contender Pun should also be consulted.