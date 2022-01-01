The ruling coalition has swept 18 of the 19 seats in the National Assembly election on Wednesday.
The alliance of Nepali Congress, CPN (Maoist Center), CPN (Unified Socialist), Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal (JSP) and Rastriya Janamorcha had allied for the election while the main opposition CPN-UML and RPP had fought alone.
Seven National Assembly members have been elected from women's category, three are Dalits, two people with disabilities ot minorities, and seven others. All of them will serve a six-year term.
UML has won one seat from Province 1 defending just one of the eight seats it will vacate in March. NC has won three out of those seven seats lost by UML, and Maoist Center, Unified Socialist, Janamorcha and JSP one each.
UML remains the largest party in the National Assembly with 17 seats despite losing seven seats. Maoist Center is the second largest party with 15 seats and NC third at 10. Unified Socialist is fourth with eight followed by JSP (3) and Janamorcha (1).
NC fielded candidiates for six seats, CPN (Maoist Center) and CPN (Unified Socialist) for five each, JSP two and Rastriya Janamorcha (one) as per the agreement in the alliance.
The parties had agreed that the parties that will get their seats vacated in this cycle of election will get to field their own candidates for those seats, and agreed sharing for eight seats.
Term of 20 National Assembly members will end in March including eight from CPN-UML, three from NC, four each from Maoist Center and Unified Socialist, and Ram Narayan Bidari nominated by the president on recommendation of the Cabinet.
NC got three, JSP two, and Maoist Center, Unified Socialist and Janamorcha one each out of the eight seats to be vacated by UML
Victorious Candidates
Province 1
Sonam Gyaljen Sherpa (UML): people with disabilities or minorities
Gopal Basnet (NC): Others
Jayanti Rai (Unified Socialist): Woman
Madhesh Province
Urmila Aryal (Maoist Center): Woman
Mohammad Khalid Siddiqui (JSP): Others
Bagmati
Goma Devi Timalsina (Unified Socialist): Woman
Krishna Prasad Paudel (NC): Others
Gandaki
Kamala Panta (NC): Woman
Suresh Ale Magar (Maoist Center): Others
Bhuwan Bahadur Sunar (Maoist Center): Dalit
Lumbini
Yuvaraj Sharma |(NC): Others
Rajendra Laxmi Gaire (Unified Socialist): Woman
Tul Prasad Bishwakarma (Janamorcha): Dalit
Karnali
Udaya Bohara (Unified Socialist): Others
Nara Bahadur Bista (Maoist Center): people with disabilities or minorities
Durga Kumari Gurung (NC): Woman
Far West
Narayan Datta Mishra (NC): Others
Madan Kumari Shah (Garima) Unified Socialist: Woman
Jagat Parki (Maoist Center): Dalit