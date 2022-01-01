National Assembly election today

Voting for 19 vacant seats of National Assembly is being held on Wednesday.

Voting will be held in eight voting centers and 14 polling booths placed in different provinces across the country from 9 am to 3 pm, according to Election Commission Spokesperson Shaligram Paudel.

Provincial assembly members, mayors/chairpersons and deputy mayors/deputy chairpersons of the local level are eligible to vote in the election.

A total of 2,025 voters are casting their ballot in the election It will elect seven from women category, three from Dalit category, two from people with disability or minority category and seven from other category.

The ruling coalition has formed an electoral alliance for the election.

Nepali Congress (NC) has fielded candidiates for six seats, CPN (Maoist Center) and CPN (Unified Socialist) for five each, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) two and Rastriya Janamorcha (one) as per the agreement.

The parties had agreed that the parties that will get their seats vacated in this cycle of election will get to field their own candidates for those seats, and agreed sharing for eight seats.



Term of 20 National Assmebly members will end in March including eight from CPN-UML, three from NC, four each from Maoist Center and Unified Socialist, and Ram Narayan Bidari nominated by the president on recommendation of the Cabinet.



NC got three, JSP two, and Maoist Center, Unified Socialist and Janamorcha one each out of the eight seats to be vacated by UML.