Announce date for local election soon: Election Commission

The Election Commission has urged the government to announce date for local election soon.

The last local election was held in three stages and the Election Commission has stated that the fresh election date should be announced considering that the local election was held on the day of the first stage on May 14, 2017.

Issuing a statement on Tuesday, Election Commission Spokesperson Shaligram Sharma Paudel has pointed that the term of all local elected representatives will expire on May 19, 2022 according to the Local Level Election Act, and said that local election should be held before the term expires.

The statement claims that the Election Commission is ready to complete local election by mid-May.

The ruling coalition, however, is preparing to amend the act and hold the local election later instead of holding the election now. The coalition leaders argue that the act should be amended as its provisions contradict the Constitution.