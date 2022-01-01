Minister Yadav unbelievably claims threat of Gaur massacre not directed at anyone

Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Renu Kumari Yadav has claimed that her threat of repeating the Gaur massacre was not targeted at anyone and was not made with any prejudice or ill-intention.

Minister Ydav had made the threats when cadres of CK Raut-led Janamat Party tried to stop her from attending a program organized by the youth wing of her party Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) in Gaur on Janaury 19.

"If you try to clash with storm, you will suffer the same fate that happened in the rice mill in Gaur. Don't forget that history. "I want to tell dear doctor form here 'You're a PhD doctor, do research, not surgery. Pateints will die if you do surgey. They will again encircle and kill you. You should, therefore, only sit and do research," she had fumed addressing the program.

Twenty-six Maoist cadres and one unidentified individual were brutally killed on 21 March, 2007 during a clash with Madheshi People’s Rights Forum (MPRF) led by current JSP Chairman Upendra Yadav after both the parties organized simultaneous rallies at the same rice mill in Gaur, Rautahat district.

The threat coming from a sitting federal minister and a leader from the party thad had carried out the massacre has been widely condemned with opposition parties and even some from the ruling coalition demanding she should resign or be sacked.

Minister Yadav's claim that her threat was not directed at anyone seems to be false as it looked explicitly directed at Raut who has done PhD and uses Dr before his name like the medical doctors considering that Raut's party tried to stop her that day even though she did not use his name.

She has strangely also claimed that she made the expression to stop clash, to prevent any violent activity and to do political activities through peaceful means. "I express deep sorrow as I have known that some misinformation have been spread about my expression and request for information that my expression was not to use violence against anyone or to incite anyone. And also humbly urge to not exaggerate my expression."

She has stated that she regrets sorrow that despite her expression not being directed at anyone it has been misconstrued as so and vowed to be careful about that in the coming days.