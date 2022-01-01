RPP to seek legal and political remedy against Election Commission's instruction

RPP has concluded that the Election Commission's instruction to remove monarchy and Hindu state from its statute is prejudiced and decided to seek legal and political remedy.

"The meeting has deemed that to ask the party that was registered in the Election Commission in the past and even contested elections of different levels to remove monarchy and Hindu state from its statute is against the spirit of the Constitution," General Secretary Bhuwan Pathak told Setopati after the meeting of party's office-bearers on Sunday. "To ask us to remove cow from our flag is prejudiced."

He stated that the party will furnish written response about the Election Commission's instruction after consultation.

RPP had submitted its amended statute and details of the central committee to the Election Commission on December 25, 2021. The Election Commission then wrote to the party carrying the agenda of monarchy and Hindu state on January 16 instructing it to remove sanatan (eternal) Hindu state and monarchy from its statute pointing that it is against the preamble and spirit of the Constitution, and bring it in compliance with Article 269 of the Constitution and the act related to political parties.

The Election Commission also instructed the party to remove cow from inside the center of the party flag pointing that picture or symbol of the national flag, national emblem, national flower, national color, national animal and individuals with national identity cannot be granted to any political party. It added that decision has been taken to review if that has been given to any party and asked RPP to remove cow from the middle of the flag.