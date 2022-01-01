CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has said the main opposition party is ready to face the election whenever it is held.

"Our party stood for fresh mandate from the last year and we are firm on that position even today. We are ready to face the election whenever it is held," the main opposition leader has said issuing a statement on Sunday.

He, however, has warned that the ruling coalition's efforts to push the local election later cannot be accepted and stressed that local election cannot be delayed on the pretext of holding federal election earlier.

He has also slammed the ruling coalition for attacking UML for demanding fresh mandate last year and asked the moral grounds on which the alliance is now seeking early election.

"There were many attacks on us when we demanded fresh mandate last year. A narrative was built saying going to the people is regressive and forming the government through the backdoor against the people's mandate progressive," he stated. "On what moral grounds, logic and basis are the leaders who interpreted restoration of the House of Representatives as the Constitution's victory saying its term should be of five years today talking about early election?"

He also claimed that the country is mired in all kinds of problems since Sher Bahadur Deuba formed the current government. Pointing that all three organs of the state—executive, judiciary and legislature—have failed to work, he has warned that the risk of the nation becoming a failure has increased.

The House, however, has not been able to function due to the continuous obstruction by Oli-led UML.