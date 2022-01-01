UML Chairman Oli, wife Radhika Shakya catch COVID

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has been infected with coronavirus.

Test done on Saturday after the main opposition leader felt uneasy for a few days confirmed his infection. His wife Radhika Shakya has also tested positive.

The couple is currently recovering at the Oli residence in Balkot.

All the previously scheduled programs of Oli including his press conference on Sunday have been cancelled due to the infection.

UML Vice-chairman Bishnu Paudel, General Secretary Shankar Pokharel and Deputy General Secretary Prithvi Subba Gurung have already been infected by the coronavirus.