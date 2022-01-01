The Election Commission has instructed RPP to remove monarchy and Hindu state from its statute.

RPP had submitted its amended statute and details of the central committee to the Election Commission on December 25, 2021. The Election Commission then wrote to the party carrying the agenda of monarchy and Hindu state on January 16 instructing it to remove sanatan (eternal) Hindu state and monarchy from its statute pointing that it is against the preamble and spirit of the Constitution, and bring it in compliance with Article 269 of the Constitution and the act related to political parties.

The Election Commission has also instructed the party to remove cow from inside the center of the party flag pointing that picture or symbol of the national flag, national emblem, national flower, national color, national animal and individuals with national identity cannot be granted to any political party. It has added that decision has been taken to review if that has been given to any party and asked RPP to remove cow from the middle of the flag.

RPP has not officially spoken about the Election Commission's instruction. But General Secretary Bhuwan Pathak told Setopati that RPP has objection on both the issues. "Hindu state and monarchy is the party's guiding principle-ideology. We will continue our stance on that. As far as removal of cow from the flag is concerned, the Election Commission cannot do that," Pathak stressed. "RPP has already contested election with cow as election symbol. That cannot be removed from the flag."