No all-party meeting today

The all-party meeting said to be held on Saturday to discuss elections and other political issues has been called off.

The meeting of political coordination committee held at Baluwatar on Friday had decided to call all-party meeting to discuss elections and other political issues including ending House obstruction.

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba was preparing to hold all-party meeting accordingly. "The meeting will not be held today. It may be held tomorrow," a Baluwatar source told Setopati.

The meeting of the coordination committee, formed by the ruling coalition, on Friday discussed about holding election of all trhee levels of government together.

But the main opposition CPN-UML has been demanding that local election should be held first as its term expires first. Deputy chief of the party's publicity department Bishnu Rijal said on Saturday that UML will not accept efforts to push local election beyond May.