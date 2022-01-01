CPN (Maoist Center) has called off its central committee meeting called for Saturday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The central meeting called for eight Saturday morning has been called off and standing committee meeting has been called instead, according to the party's central office.

Chairs of party commissions will also attend the standing committee meeting to be held at the central office in Paris Danda following COVID-19 protocols, according to the party.

The party had picked central committee through the general convention and its central committee meeting the following day unanimously reelected Dahal as the party chair. The central committee, however, has yet to pick other party office-bearers.