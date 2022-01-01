Deuba, Dahal, Nepal talk about holding election of three levels together

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal met Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba Thursday evening and discussed about holding election of all three levels together.

"The opposition has not allowed functioning of the House. One cannot raise issues that are sub judice in the court but it has raised them shamelessly. Election is necessary also to stop it from taking a destructive path of not abiding by any norms of the rule of law and to let it get a lesson from the people," Nepal told Setopati after the meeting. "If we opt for election now, all the elections should be held together. There are many alternatives. We concluded that we should go for election."

He added that discussion is going on about how to go for election. He said it is necessary to go for election pointing how UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli tried to end the House by twice dissolving it and is trying to render the House useless even now.

"He murdered the House even earlier. We saved it. We tried to make it functional. Tried to develop it as a place to discuss about the problems of the nation," he stated. "Even though KP Oli failed to murder the House he has taken it to a place where it cannot function. He is playing a destructive role instead of playing the constructive role of opposition. Why should we not go for early election if he doesn't allow the House to function?"

The leaders have decided to call a meeting of the ruling coalition Friday afternoon.

The three leaders met after the meeting of the political coordination committee called earlier in the afternoon was cancelled.

The meeting of the committee, formed by the ruling coalition, called at four in the afternoon at Baluwatar was cancelled due to lack of preparations and also because a few leaders were found to have come in contact with persons infected with COVID-19.

The last meeting of the political coordination committee led by Nepali Congress (NC) leader Ram Chandra Paudel was held on Tuesday. The leaders had talked about holding the local election and other contemporary political issues during that meeting.