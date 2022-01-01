Dahal, Nepal meet PM Deuba

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal have met Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba Thursday evening.

The three leaders talked for about half an hour, according to a source at PM Deuba's secretariat. The source said the three discussed contemporary political issues during the meeting but did not elaborate what those issues were.

The leaders met after the meeting of the political coordination committee called earlier in the afternoon was cancelled.

The meeting of the committee, formed by the ruling coalition, called at four in the afternoon at Baluwatar was cancelled due to lack of preparations and also because a few leaders were found to have come in contact with persons infected with COVID-19.

The last meeting of the political coordination committee led by Nepali Congress (NC) leader Ram Chandra Paudel was held on Tuesday. The leaders had talked about holding the local election and other contemporary political issues during that meeting.