31 SC staffers including justices infected with COVID-19, services cut

The Supreme Court (SC) has cut services pointing that 31 persons including justices, chief registrar and other staffers have tested positive for COVID-19.

The full court meeting on Tuesday has decided to cut services for two weeks starting from Wednesday to minimize coronavirus infection, according to SC Spokesperson Baburam Dahal.

The Apex Cour will only hear petitions related to fundamental rights, applications by jailed persons, cases whose hearing has been continued from earlier hearings and cases whose hearing has been completed and are ready for delivering verdict.

It will also act upon withdrawl of cases, settlements and keeping cases on hold.

The full court has also decided that the chief registrar should make provision for staffers taking turn, or work from residence or station through telework or other means to lessen crowd at the court premises.

It has decided to instruct the lower courts to make arrangements for service delivery depending on the situation and to report accordingly.