UML completes district convention in 63 districts

CPN-UML has completed district convention in 63 districts.

The main opposition party has elected district chairs, office-bearers and members through the district convention. District chair has been elected through consensus in most of the districts while voting was held in some districts.

The party has not elected leadership in Parsa, Chitwan, Sindhupalchowk, Dailekh and Mugu districts despite inaugurating the district convention there. District convention, meanwhile, has not been held in Dhanusha, Mahottari, Sarlahi, Manang, Mustang, Rukum East, Rolpa, Humla and Bajhang due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other reasons.

The party had held general convention in December 2021 without holding district and provincial conventions. District convention has been held after the general convention while provincial convention has yet to be held.