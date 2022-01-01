Ruling coalition agrees to hold local election before mid-May

The ruling coalition has agreed to hold local election in time.

The meeting of the political coordination committee formed by the ruling alliance under Nepali Congress (NC) leader Ram Chandra Paudel at Baluwatar on Tuesday has agreed to hold the election before mid-May.

"The discussion was focused on holding local election in time. Election will be held as per the provision in Constitution," Government Spokesperson and Minister for Communication and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, who is also a member of the committee, said after the meeting.

He added that the government will again consult with the Election Commission about the date. "We have been consulting with the Election Commission. The government is serious about again consulting with the Election Commission and making federalism stronger and providing effective service to the people through the local government by holding the local election in time as prescribed by the Constitution," he stressed.

The meeting featuring Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Federal Council Chairman of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Baburam Bhattarai, Rashtriya Janamorcha Vice-chair Durga Paudel among others also discussed about the upcoming National Assembly election to be held on January 26.

PM Deuba and Maoist Center Chairman Dahal had met on Monday and decided to convene the coordination committee meeting Tuesday.