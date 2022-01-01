Deuba, Dahal discuss local election

Nepali Congress (NC) President and Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba has met CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Monday and discussed the upcoming local election and other contemporary political issues.

Meeting of the political coordination committee of the ruling coalition will be called Tuesday to discuss the local election after the meeting between Deuba and Dahal at Baluwatar in the morning, according to Dahal's personal secretary Ramesh Malla.

The coordination committee has 11 members from the five parties in the coalition.

The government has yet to announce date for local election despite the Election Commission recommending to hold the election soon.

Opposition parties including the main opposition CPN-UML have been demanding that the date for local election be immediately announced and election process started.