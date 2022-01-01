SC rejects petitions demanding CJ Rana be investigated and NBA protest be stopped

The Supreme Court (SC) has rejected writ petitions demanding investigation on Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana and stopping the protest by Nepal Bar Association inside the SC premises.

SC Registrar Narayan Panthi have rejected both the petitions pointing that the issues included in the petitions are outside the court's jurisdiction.

Advocate Madhav Basnet had submitted the petition demanding investigation on CJ Rana around a month back. The petition pointed that the allegations against CJ Rana are serious and demanded a mandamus ordering the House of Represnetatives and speaker to immeditaley initiate the process determined by the Constitution for necessary action.

The other petition demanding that the ongoing protest by the NBA inside the SC premises be stopped was brought by Nepal Independent Lawyers Association.