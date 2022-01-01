Govt speaks about Indian road construction in Lipu Lekh

The government has spoken about unilateral construction of road by India in Lipu Lekh.

"The Nepal government is clear and determined about the fact that Limpiyadhura, Lipu Lekh and Kalapani to the east of Mahakali river is integral territory of Nepal. The Nepal government has been urging the Indian government to stop any kind of unilateral road construction/expansion passing through Nepali territory," Government Spokesperson and Minister for Communication and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki said addressing a press conference at the Singha Durbar on Sunday.

He also added that Nepal is committed to resolving the border problems through diplomatic channel. "The Nepal government has been committed to solving the border problem between the two countries through diplomatic channel on the basis of historic treaties and agreements, facts, maps and evidence in accordance to the spirit of close and friendly relation between Nepal and India."

Addressing a program at Haldwani of Uttarakhand on December 30, 2021 Indian Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi had said the Indian government is expanding road in Lipu Lekh. Modi's statement and Indian road expansion on the encroached Nepali territory have been widely condemned by ruling and opposition parties alike but the government had not spoken on the issue until today.

Minister Khadka has spoken on the issue two days after ruling Nepali Congress (NC) issued a statement on the subject.

Issuing a joint statement on Friday newly elected NC General Secretaries Gagan Thapa and Bishwa Prakash Sharma said that the party's attention has been drawn to Modi's statement and reminded that the party is clear about its position that Kalapani, Lipu Lekh and Limpiyadhura belong to Nepal, Nepal's right to use of the geography should be established and Indian Army should be removed from Kalapani.

"The issue that road is being constructed in Lipu Lekh against the agreement reached in the Nepal-India Joint Commission in a way to reach solution in all questions between the two countries through diplomatic dialogue is serious, objectionable and this should be immediately stopped," the statement read.

It also reminded of the age-old relation between the two neighboring countries and pointed that NC is clear that resolution to any border-related issue should be sought through high level diplomacy based on historical facts.