UML General Secretary Shankar Pokharel catches COVID

CPN-UML General Secretary Shankar Pokharel has been infected with cornavirus.

He took to the social media to announce his infection and stated that he has cancelled all the scheduled programs and will remain in home isolation.

Cases of cronavirus in Nepal have been rocketing in the past few days and many leaders have also tested positive.

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and leader Narayan Kaji Shrestha, and CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal have all been infected and are recovering at home.