UML slams Indian road expansion in Lipu Lekh, urges govt for dialogue with India

The main opposition CPN-UML has taken exception to road expansion by India in the encroached Nepali territory of Lipu Lekh.

Issuing a statement on Tuesday, chief of the party's foreign affairs department Rajan Bhattarai has called for end of such activities that violates sovereignty, terriotiral integrity and self-respect of Nepal. "CPN-UML unwaveringly believes that construtcion of roads and other structures should be stopped, the issue should be promptly resolved through dialogue and no structure should be built at the state level until resolution is reached through dialogue," the statement reads.

It points that several questions have been raised as the government is silent about such grave issues related to nationalism. The party has also urged the government to promptly start dialogue with the Indian government on the issue, ask India to stop all kinds of bullying and take fruitful initiative to establish practical ownership of Nepal over the encroached territories.

Ruling CPN (Unified Socialist) also issued a statement on Monday and took exception to road expansion by India in the encroached Nepali territory of Lipu Lekh and condemned the recent statement of Indian Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi.

Addressing a program at Haldwani of Uttarakhand on December 30, Modi had said the Indian government is expanding road in Lipu Lekh.