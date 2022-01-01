Unified Socialist Chair Nepal tests positive for coronavirus

CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal has tested positive for coronavirus.

He has tested positive on Tuesday, according to a party source. His health is normal and he is in home isolation.

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and leader Narayan Kaji Shrestha who participated in the meeting of the political coordination committee of the ruling coalition along with Nepal on Thursday and Friday also tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday and are in home isolation.