President, ex-king pay floral tribute to Prithvi Narayan Shah on 300th birth anniversary

President Bidya Devi Bhandari laid a wreath at the statue of Prithvi Narayan Shah at the western of Singha Durbar on Tuesday.

The President offered the wreath and paid tribute to the late king Shah, who unified Nepal, at a program jointly organized by Nepal Academy, Nepal Academy of Fine Arts, Nepal Music and Drama Academy and the Sanskritik Sansthan to commemorate Shah's 300th birth anniversary.

The last king of the Shah dynasty Gyanendra also reached the spot to lay a wreath on his ancestor after President Bhandari's program. This is the first time that Gyanendra has laid a wreath at the statue of Prithvi Narayan Shah.

Prithvi Narayan Shah's birthday was celebrated as National Unity Day giving national holiday but the country no longer does so after abolishing monarchy.

